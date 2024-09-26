Dagny's Coffee Co. in Bakersfield continues on despite recent break-in

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On September 12, around 6:00 am, a staple coffee shop in downtown Bakersfield was broken into by two suspects. BPD are still on the look for them, but Dagny's stays open to serve the community.



Dagny's has been a staple in the community for nearly 30 years.

This isn't the first time, this coffee shop has been targeted this year.

An community meeting took place Wednesday to inform the community businesses on the next steps they plan to take.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Bakersfield Police are still working to identify the individuals the involved in a break-in that shattered a downtown Bakersfield business. Im Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. Managers at Dagny's Coffee Company tells me that this is the second time within the last year that someone has broken in.

Dagny's has been a staple in downtown Bakersfield for nearly 30 years. Kelsey Nickell the manager of Dagny's says this won't stop their business.

"It didn't affect us in any way more than we have now another window that needs to be replaced. They broke a tip jar, but they didn't steal anything else. So we feel lucky cause they only broke a few things. It could've been worse but you know we move forward." said Kelsey

BPD is still looking for the suspects, Officer Mike Broida who responded to the call, tells me the two men rode up on bicycles.

"One of them stood on the corner like a stand and watch while the other person peaked inside. They forced entry into the business with a hammer and the other individual went inside and grabbed a tip jar. He dropped it for whatever reason and they both fled on bicycles." said Officer Broida

The city of Bakersfield has a contract with the Citiguard... a privately owned company that monitors and patrols the downtown area overnight.

Robert Smith said "Basically what we do is look for low-level street crime, and window smashes, and help with transit and homeless issues related to the businesses downtown."

Kelsey believes the patrols just missed the incident due to the early morning hours. Police and community members held a meeting Wednesday regarding the procedures they plan to implement in the future regarding break-ins and robberies.

Officer Broida said "We have a specific group that we meet with. All businesses are invited to join us. Talking about security measures different ways they can help us and we can help them."

Officer Broida tells me this is still an open investigation and they are still looking for the suspects. If you have any information they ask that you reach out to 661-327-7111. As for Kelsey she says she appreciates the customers and wants Dagny's to be a safe place for people

Kelsey says "We want this to be somewhere that the community feels like contributes to the arts and contributes to the betterment of downtown and the betterment of Bakersfield."

Kelsey tells me she wants to work with local artists to build where the incident took place. For 23 ABC Im Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

