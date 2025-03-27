Watch Now
Dale Earnhardt Jr roars into Bakersfield

NASCAR Hall of Fame driver to headline "Voices of Inspiration" dinner at the Dignity Health Convention Center
Beth Hoffmann, co-founder of Hoffmann Hospice, joined Mike Hart on the morning show on Wednesday to discuss the 28th Voices of Inspiration on Thursday with keynote speaker Dale Earnhardt Jr.
  • NASCAR Hall of Fame driver will headline the 28th annual Hoffmann Hospice: Voices of Inspiration dinner and fundraiser on Thursday, March 27th
  • Dale Earnhardt Jr won 26 races in his career, including the Daytona 500 twice
  • A 3rd generation race car driver, Earnhardt started in 631 races over 19 years
  • He was inducted into NASCAR's Hall of Fame in 2021 and was voted the most popular driver 15 years in a row

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The 28th Voices of Inspiration dinner will take place on Thursday, March 27th, raising money for Hoffmann Hospice. It's the largest fundraising event of the year for the organization, which is celebrating its 30th year in Kern County. Beth Hoffmann joined Mike Hart in Studio B on Wednesday to talk about the event, the selection of Dale Earnhardt Jr as the keynote speaker, and its impact on the community.

