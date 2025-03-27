BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Dale Earnhardt Jr roars into Bakersfield

NASCAR Hall of Fame driver will headline the 28th annual Hoffmann Hospice: Voices of Inspiration dinner and fundraiser on Thursday, March 27th

Dale Earnhardt Jr won 26 races in his career, including the Daytona 500 twice

A 3rd generation race car driver, Earnhardt started in 631 races over 19 years

He was inducted into NASCAR's Hall of Fame in 2021 and was voted the most popular driver 15 years in a row

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The 28th Voices of Inspiration dinner will take place on Thursday, March 27th, raising money for Hoffmann Hospice. It's the largest fundraising event of the year for the organization, which is celebrating its 30th year in Kern County. Beth Hoffmann joined Mike Hart in Studio B on Wednesday to talk about the event, the selection of Dale Earnhardt Jr as the keynote speaker, and its impact on the community.

