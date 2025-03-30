BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Dale Earnhardt Jr. talks career, family, and faith during 'Voices of Inspiration'



A third-generation driver who is retired, a member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, and a two-time Daytona 500 winner

The son of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Sr., who died in a crash at Daytona in 2001

Dale Jr. and local driver Kevin Harvick have become friends and business partners in recent years, despite a fierce competitive relationship during their days on the track

He lives with his wife Amy and daughters Isla and Nicole in North Carolina

Dale Jr. had his mother and grandmother in Hospice care over the last few years

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The roar of NASCAR filled the Dignity Health Theater on Thursday night for the 'Voices of Inspiration' dinner. Dale Earnhardt Jr., NASCAR royalty, was the keynote speaker. He came and talked about racing, family, and the spirit of the sport.

"I know I'm in Kevin Harvick country... say 'Hello', Kevin!"

Dale Earnhardt Jr. brought his southern charm, competitive intensity, and some great stories to Bakersfield for the 28th installment of the 'Voices of Inspiration'. He said even with a legendary name, success was hard for 'Junior' to come by.

"Man, there was a lot of doubt, some hard conversations," said Earnhardt, "a lot of looking in the mirror asking, do you have what it takes." And despite so many moments with his dad, Dale Sr., at the race track, he said they never talked about racing.

"People always ask, what advice did he give you, and we never really had those conversations," said Dale Jr.

Then came the day they did talk, after Junior wrecked his car and went home to sulk. That's when the 'Intimidator' walked through the door.

"We got hot, it was heated at times, and I told him I would have appreciated his attention more at certain points," said Junior. "To me, it sounded like disappointment, like complaining. I just heard the disappointment and frustration."

But it wasn't long before he understood what his dad was trying to do.

"He was trying to improve me in his way, and our relationship got good. He would ask me about my car setup. I drove his car at Indy, and I couldn't believe I was driving the No. 3. He drove mine and said, You're not gonna be good, I don't like your car. I said, Well, I don't like you're car," said Earnhardt.

And a couple of years later, he was gone. The accident at Daytona took his life in 2001. Dale Jr said he was angry for a few years, but that his NASCAR family was there for him, even Kevin Harvick.

"In the past couple of years we have talked it out, and become involved in business ventures," said Earnhardt, "we're pretty good friends."

Who will be the 29th speaker? We don't know. Kevin Harvick has never been able to work this event into his schedule, so is it in his future? We'll have to wait and see.

