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Dangerous heat returns to Kern County; cooling centers may open this weekend

Kern County cooling centers open when the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures at or above 105 degrees, and this weekend could hit that mark.
🌡️ Dangerous heat is returning to Kern County this weekend. Here's what you need to know about cooling centers and how to stay safe.
Kern County cooling centers may open as heat approaches 105 degrees
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Another stretch of dangerous heat is settling into Kern County, and officials are urging residents to take precautions.

Temperatures could potentially reach 105 degrees this weekend in the valley.

Kern County is expected to open its cooling centers, which are available only on specific days when the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures crossing local high-heat minimum thresholds. In Bakersfield, that threshold is 105 degrees.

When open, cooling centers operate from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., June 1 through Sept. 22. Residents can visit the Kern County website to check whether cooling centers are open on any given day.

For those who need access to a cool space but cannot make it to a cooling center, the county encourages residents to visit their local libraries.

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Day

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Wednesday

07/29/2026

Sunny

101° / 72°

0%

Thursday

07/30/2026

Sunny

103° / 72°

0%

Friday

07/31/2026

Sunny

105° / 74°

0%

Saturday

08/01/2026

Sunny

105° / 76°

0%

Sunday

08/02/2026

Sunny

106° / 76°

0%

Monday

08/03/2026

Sunny

107° / 77°

0%

Tuesday

08/04/2026

Sunny

108° / 77°

0%

Wednesday

08/05/2026

Sunny

107° / 77°

0%