Dangerous heat returns to Kern County; cooling centers may open this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Another stretch of dangerous heat is settling into Kern County, and officials are urging residents to take precautions.

Temperatures could potentially reach 105 degrees this weekend in the valley.

Kern County is expected to open its cooling centers, which are available only on specific days when the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures crossing local high-heat minimum thresholds. In Bakersfield, that threshold is 105 degrees.

When open, cooling centers operate from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., June 1 through Sept. 22. Residents can visit the Kern County website to check whether cooling centers are open on any given day.

For those who need access to a cool space but cannot make it to a cooling center, the county encourages residents to visit their local libraries.

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