David Lopez Lilly, Joshua Michael Stehle, and Crystal Aguilar slated to appear in court on Friday

Posted
  • Three cases were heard in Kern Superior Court: Lopez Lilly, Joshua Stehle, and Crystal Aguilar.
  • Joshua Michael Stehle, 31, the man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a Kern County minor, was in a pre-preliminary hearing Friday. Kern Superior Court Judge Elizabet Rodriguez confirmed Stehle will return on February 24 for a preliminary hearing which is expected to last two hours.
  • Crystal Aguilar, 25, the woman accused of felony obstruction of a peace officer and several other misdemeanors after an altercation at Hart Park, failed to appear in court, leading to a no-bail bench warrant issued for her arrest.
  • David Lopez Lilly, 37, the man accused of killing then Kern High School District Police Chief Steve Alvidrez in a 2011 hit-and-run, had his case continued to May 16 for further discovery ahead of a jury trial set for May 27.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Friday was a busy day in Kern Superior Court, I'm Sam Hoyle, your neighborhood reporter, as three cases that we’ve been following: David Lopez Lilly, Joshua Michael Stehle, and Crystal Aguilar were all scheduled to appear in court. Here’s a wrap-up of everything that happened.

Joshua Michael Stehle, the Colorado man who is accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor here in Kern County was back in court for a pre-preliminary hearing, the only action taken in that case was confirming that Stehle will be back in court on Monday for his preliminary hearing on February 24 at 8:30 a.m.

Crystal Aguilar, the woman who is accused of felony obstruction of a peace officer and a litany of misdemeanors after an altercation at Hart Park was scheduled to be in court on Friday at 9 a.m.

Aguilar, who was out on a $20,000 bond did not show up to court, the public defender representing her said he'd had no contact with her, and shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday afternoon, Kern County Superior Court Judge Elizabet Rodriguez issued a no-bail bench warrant for Aguilar's arrest.

"It is 1:52 p.m. [Aguilar] is not present. I will find that she has failed to appear. I will issue a no bail, bench warrant," said Judge Rodriguez.

Lastly, David Lopez Lilly, the man who is accused of killing then Kern High School District Police Chief Steve Alvidrez in a hit-and-run traffic accident in 2011 was due in court for a readiness hearing where both lawyers determine if they're ready to go to trial.

According to a spokesperson for the District Attorney's office, Lilly's attorney asked that the case be continued until mid-May so more discovery could occur. Lilly is scheduled to be back in court on May 16th for another readiness hearing and a jury trial is slated to begin on May 27th.

We'll continue to update you on these cases as more information becomes available.

