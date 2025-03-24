Watch Now
Day of Giving to benefit the Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House

Jersey Mike's is hosting its annual one-day fundraising drive nationally, with 7 local stores taking part on March 26th
Jersey Mike's Day of Giving is scheduled for Wednesday, March 26th to benefit the Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House at Memorial Hospital. Drop by from 10 am until 9 pm, order online or through the app.
  • Jersey Mike's Day of Giving is scheduled for March 26th
  • Seven locations in Bakersfield will take part
  • 100% of proceeds will benefit the Ronald McDonald House at Memorial Hospital
  • It's the 3rd year that RMH is the recipient of the donations

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Day of Giving has brought in between 50 and 60 thousand dollars annually for the past few years. Stacy Knight, owner of the Jersey Mike's locations in Bakersfield stopped by 23ABC during the AM show on Monday to talk about the event, its impact, and the turnout by the community.
Jersey Mike's is open from 10 am to 9 pm daily. You can walk up, order online or through the app. 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated on Wednesday, March 26th.

