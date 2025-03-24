Day of Giving to benefit the Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House

Jersey Mike's Day of Giving is scheduled for March 26th

Seven locations in Bakersfield will take part

100% of proceeds will benefit the Ronald McDonald House at Memorial Hospital

It's the 3rd year that RMH is the recipient of the donations

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Day of Giving has brought in between 50 and 60 thousand dollars annually for the past few years. Stacy Knight, owner of the Jersey Mike's locations in Bakersfield stopped by 23ABC during the AM show on Monday to talk about the event, its impact, and the turnout by the community.

Jersey Mike's is open from 10 am to 9 pm daily. You can walk up, order online or through the app. 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated on Wednesday, March 26th.

