Deadly crash during police pursuit kills pedestrian in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Police pursued a suspect wanted for firearm possession and gang charges early Saturday morning.

Police say a driver picked up the suspect and sped away down Airport Drive south of Olive.

Officers say they deployed spike strips to intervene. The vehicle spun out and slammed into a pedestrian, who later died at the scene.

BPD is working to identify the male victim while community members placed flowers at the scene in remembrance.

Police arrested two men in connection with the incident: 21-year-old Isaiah Andrade and 20-year-old Gabriel Lopez.

Lopez, identified as the driver of the vehicle, is charged with second-degree murder and is being held on bail of more than $1 million.

According to BPD, both suspects have a history of prior charges.

Oildale resident Buddy Stone said the incident has left neighbors feeling unsafe.

"It makes me scared to walk down the street in public cuz cars are just hitting people...to me they don't get any consequences," Stone said.

Stone said the fear of being struck has become a troubling reality for people in the area.

"You gotta pick a time and date to go for a walk and everything and its just like 'Am I gonna be the one today?' or 'Am I gonna be the one tonight?'" Stone said.

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