Deadly crash sparks warning over E-Bike confusion in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A crash Wednesday involving an e-bike rider is raising new concerns about safety and a growing issue, experts say, that many riders and parents still don't fully understand.

The difference between a legal e-bike and an electric motorcycle.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, a man riding an e-bike on Brundage Lane was struck by a woman driving southbound on A Street. The rider later died from his injuries.

As electric bikes continue to gain popularity across Bakersfield, safety advocates say confusion about what qualifies as a legal e-bike has become increasingly common.

"What we see as a big issue right now is parents don't really understand the difference between a Class 1, Class 2, and Class 3 e-bike, which can be ridden on public roads," said Matt Clark.

Under California law, e-bikes are divided into three categories. Class 1 e-bikes are pedal-assist only and can reach speeds of up to 20 miles per hour.

Class 2 e-bikes include a throttle and are also limited to 20 miles per hour. Class 3 e-bikes can provide pedal assistance up to 28 miles per hour but come with additional helmet and age requirements.

The distinction is important, Clark said, because many vehicles marketed as e-bikes do not actually meet California's legal definition.

"There's confusion in the marketplace because they're all marketed as e-bikes," Clark said. "The key distinction is that if it can go faster than 28 miles per hour, it's not legally considered an e-bike for use on public roads."

The concern comes as Bakersfield continues to see a significant number of bicycle-related crashes.

According to Bakersfield police data, the city recorded 719 bicycle-involved collisions between January 2025 and January 2026. Of those crashes, 565 resulted in injuries, and 18 were fatal.

To better understand how consumers can identify a legal e-bike, 17 News visited Snyder's Cycle Ray, where employees say the answer is not always straightforward.

"If the bike doesn't have pedals, then more than likely it is an electric motorcycle," said Olivia Sinder.

However, Sinder says appearance alone can be misleading.

Some electric vehicles are designed to look like dirt bikes while being marketed as e-bikes.

She noted that California generally limits e-bikes to motors rated at 750 watts or less.

Vehicles that exceed that threshold may fall into a different category and could be subject to additional regulations or registration requirements.

Even with those guidelines, identifying a legal e-bike isn't always easy.

"Sometimes, looking at the bike, you don't know," Sinder said.

Experts say part of the confusion stems from the rapid growth of the e-bike industry.

Although California established its e-bike classification system in 2016, online marketplaces have made it easier for consumers to purchase vehicles that may not comply with state regulations.

The issue has gained attention statewide following several high-profile crashes involving young riders and electric motorcycles being used on public streets.

Clark said parents should take the time to understand exactly what type of vehicle they are purchasing for their children.

"We've seen numerous instances where law enforcement is prosecuting parents for manslaughter," Clark said. "You're now seeing the same thing with e-bikes and electric motorcycles.

In one case, a parent had been warned by law enforcement that the bike wasn't meant for the streets."

Safety advocates say the best way to stay safe and avoid legal issues is to verify a vehicle's classification before purchasing it, especially when buying online, where product descriptions and marketing materials may not always clearly explain whether a vehicle qualifies as a legal e-bike under California law.

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