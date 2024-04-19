Deadly hit and run crash in Bakersfield leaves family fighting for justice

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — 45-year-old Estella Andino was involved in a deadly hit and run crash early Saturday morning, leaving behind a family who loved her.



Video shows scene of the accident and memorial to honor Andino

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, a hit and run crash just after 2 a.m. on Saturday morning left Andino dead here at the scene of Ming Avenue and South P Street.

In 2024, 23ABC's count reports 13 pedestrian deaths, 14 pedestrians were killed at this time last year with a total of 36 in 2023.

This memorial left behind honors the life of Estella Andino who was hit by a car and killed early Saturday morning, and her family has come together to fight for justice.

Serina Valdivia says laughing with her mom, 45-year-old Estella Andino, was one of the things she loved about spending time with her.

“Your mom’s your first love," Valdivia said. "She meant a lot to me. She meant a lot to everybody.”

Laughs have turned into tears for the family as they remember their last moments with their loved one.

“She wasn’t gonna die is how I saw her, so when it did. It crushes a little girl’s soul that I had with her.”

Valdivia says Andino lived on the streets and struggled with mental health issues, but adds she always had support from her family.

Andino’s mom, Estella Miranda, remembers spending time with her for the final time on Friday.

23ABC Neighborhood News Reporter Dominique Lavigne interviewing Andino’s mom, Estella Miranda. The family would like to see several pedestrian safety improvements in the area of the crash.

“Did I tell you today I loved you? She said, yes mom. I said, well Stelita, I love you and Jesus loves you, and that was the last time I’ve seen her alive,” Miranda remembers, fighting tears.

“I want them held accountable because they took off and didn’t care,” Miranda said.

BPD says they’re looking for a silver Ford in connection to the crash

“If it was an accident, why leave, why? Like what kind of heart do you have. You don’t have one," Valdivia said. "You don’t have one, and you took ours with you.”

That loss… she says could have been prevented.

At the scene, you can see there’s no sidewalks or street lights, and Valdivia would like to see that changed.

This area borders both city and county lines, so I reached out to Leticia Perez, the District 5 county representative, but she wasn’t available for an interview.

Andrae Gonzalez, the Ward 2 city representative, says too many pedestrians have died in accidents across Bakersfield.

“We’ve seen this over and over again within our city,” Gonzalez said.

According to a study released by local law firm, Chain Cohn Clark, pedestrian deaths increase at night with most crashes taking place in downtown and east Bakersfield.

“The city is not in the business of building sidewalks, but we will when we see that there is a deficit,” Gonzalez added.

Gonzalez says residents can reach out to their local representatives and contact public works about what they’d like to see changed in their neighborhood and Valdivia says she’d like to see more effort to support low-income communities.

“The need to put street lights on these low income neighborhoods. The low income count too,” she said.

The family asks anyone with information to come forward and contact BPD at 327-7111.

