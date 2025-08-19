Deadly shooting at Panorama Park takes the life of a 17-year-old

A Taft teenager lost his life over the weekend after a fight broke out at the bluffs at panorama park. The Bakersfield police department says the suspect has been arrested however questions still remain on why dozens of young people were out here after hours.

"So Sunday morning shortly before 1 am we received a call of shots fired at the park,” said Sergeant James Jones with the Bakersfield Police Department.

Sergeant Jones says when officers arrived at the parking lot on the corner of River Blvd and Panorama Drive, rescue attempts were made to save the victim's life, but were unsuccessful.

A 17-year-old, identified as Brody Davis, was shot and killed at Panorama Bluffs.

Jones says it appears that Davis was trying to intervene and de-escalate a situation.

"The suspect in this case took it to another level, producing a firearm and ultimately shooting the victim,” said Sergeant Jones.

The shooter, ID'd as 19-year-old Sebastian Dominguez, was later arrested by BPD. He's currently being held without bail.

According to court records, Dominguez has one other case from this year for possession of nitrous oxide.

With the fight happening after the park was officially closed, many are questioning why the park wasn't cleared out sooner.

Sergeant Jones saying the department isn't responsible for daily enforcement of park closures.

"So, generally, if we do get a call for service or officers happen to be patrolling and happen to come across something they will take the enforcement action however without the call driven criteria behind it or just officers happening to come across it if they're in the area,” said Sergeant Jones.

Davis was a student at Taft High School, his family sharing this photo with us taken with his mother just a day before the shooting.

Now, a small memorial rests at the bluffs, remembering the life of Brody Davis.

According to the school, grief counselors are available on site to assist anyone who may need them.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can reach out to the department anonymously at (661) 327-7111.

