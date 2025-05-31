Deadly stabbing victim's family speaks out

Rafael Estrada, 44, is scheduled for arraignment today.

On May 28, 2025, deputies responded to a stabbing on Monterey Street.

Estrada allegedly killed his wife during the incident.

Family speaks out against domestic violence

It’s another case of domestic violence turned fatal.

An estranged husband is accused of killing his wife, and we spoke with the victim's cousin, who warns that this can happen to anyone.

“And she really, really just wanted to move on with her life, and unfortunately, this coward decided that she couldn't do that, that he was going to take control and have that last little bit of control, and unfortunately, took her life,” said Nichoal Swenson.

Nichoal Swenson is talking about her cousin, 32-year-old Taylor Estrada. Sheriff's investigators say the woman was stabbed by her estranged husband, 44-year-old Rafael Estrada, on Wednesday night at her house on the 2400 block of Monterey Street.

“He couldn't accept that she left him,” said Swenson.

Swenson tells us Taylor moved from Oakland to Bakersfield with her four children to escape what she called an abusive relationship.

Swenson says Taylor moved in with her mother and was celebrating her daughter’s graduation at the residence on Monterey Street the night of the stabbing.

“And when she had enough, this was the result. Two months later, he followed her down here,” said Swenson.

Rafael Estrada was scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon, but he was not transported to court. The judge said there was a good reason he was not in court, but did not elaborate.

Estrada is charged with nine felony counts, including first-degree murder and willful cruelty to a child.

Swenson wants other victims of domestic violence to take it seriously and seek help. For now, she hopes her cousin’s death will not be in vain.

“He definitely will not take her memory because I will be there every time, and I will be at every courtroom hearing that they have, and her face won’t just go away,” said Swenson.

The suspect, Rafael Estrada, is being held without bail.

