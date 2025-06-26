Deadly trend: youth crashes double in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Youth driving accidents are significantly

Increasing in Kern County, with 342 incidents reported in 2024.

Angela Wilson shares her grief over her son Timothy's death in a crash, highlighting the dangers of drunk driving.

Local attorney Chris Hagan emphasizes the importance of prevention and the need for open communication between parents and teens.

Key causes of teen driving fatalities include drunk driving, speeding, and lack of seatbelt use. BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The importance of buckling up and keeping children safe during the summer, as driving deaths under the age of 21 continue to rise nationwide and in Kern County.

Angela Wilson still grieves the loss of her 20-year-old son, Timothy Wilson, who died back in 2021 right before the new year.

She recalls, "All time does is make you realize what you're really missing — all the milestones you don't get to have."

She describes him as an old soul with a kind heart. But a knock at the door brought news no mother wants to hear: Timothy was killed in a crash on Brimhall Road while driving with friends.

He wasn't wearing a seat belt, and alcohol was found inside the vehicle.

She expresses her confusion over the shift in attitudes, stating, "I don't know when it turned from a call for a safe ride to it being OK to start engaging in drinking and driving."

According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving, incidents like this are far too common in Kern County.

So far in 2024, crashes involving 13- to 20-year-olds have totaled 342 — with 18 deaths and 572 injuries.

That's more than double the 167 crashes reported in the same age group in 2023, though full injury and death data was not available.

A local attorney and parent, Chris Hagan, says while it's heartbreaking, it's not surprising. He advises, "Don't drink and drive. Unfortunately, in Kern County, you are more likely to be involved in a DUI collision than in many other places."

He emphasizes that prevention starts at home. The leading causes of death among young drivers include drunk driving, speeding, and distracted driving.

More than 50% of teen drivers killed were not wearing seatbelts.

Hagan states, "In my household, no drinking and driving — that is a hard no for me." Reporter Chantaye Imani asks Wilson for advice to other parents.

"I know this isn't an easy conversation for you. But what advice do you have for other parents?"

Wilson replies, "Always talk to them. Don't ever think they're too old for that conversation — because I wish I had more."

Remember when behind the wheel to buckle up and continue that thought conversation with your child.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

