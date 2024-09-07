Decade of Hope: S.A.L.T. hosts 10th annual Stomp Out Suicide Walk

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — The 10th annual Stomp Out Suicide walk by Save a Life Today at The Park at River Walk saw a significant turnout, highlighting the community’s dedication to suicide prevention.



Officials from Save a Life Today (S.A.L.T.) are calling it a "Decade of Hope." On Saturday, at The Park at River Walk, hundreds gathered to raise awareness for suicide prevention.

"We need to all become suicide aware and stop thinking it won’t happen to people we care about," says Ellen Eggert.

Ellen Eggert, founder of S.A.L.T., hopes the 10th annual Stomp Out Suicide walk serves as a reminder that it’s okay to reach out for help if someone is struggling with suicidal thoughts.

I had the opportunity to speak with Justina Howell, who participated in the walk in memory of her son’s best friend, who died by suicide.

"I let them know this morning that I was gonna be here representing them, that he is not going to be forgotten," says Justina.

She went on to express how events like this are crucial for bringing people together and raising awareness.

"And regardless of how they passed away, they’re still our friends and family, and they still have family members who are hurting and miss them, so we always need to support them," she continued.

Justina, who works in home care and hospice, understands how difficult it can be to discuss topics like suicide, especially in smaller communities.

"And it doesn’t just happen in the big cities. I drove over from Taft because this is everywhere. Mental health and depression are everywhere, and it’s okay to acknowledge it, and it’s okay to reach out to people," Justina says.

She further explained that in smaller communities, or within certain cultures, suicide can often be a taboo subject. However, she believes it’s essential to talk about it openly.

"In a small town, especially where you don’t maybe have a thousand different resources, it’s nice to branch out and also bring those resources to the small towns," she adds.

Justina also shared that she will be hosting a Suicide Prevention Awareness and Resource Fair at the Rails to Trails in Taft on Saturday, September 28th, starting at 7:30 a.m.

