“Declare the Good News”– thousands gather at the Jehovah’s Witness Convention in Bakersfield

“Declare the Good News”– that's the theme at this year's Jehovah's Witness convention.

This year, the event brings in between 4,000-5,000 attendees each weekend.

For five weekends each summer, Jehovah's Witnesses fill the Mechanics Bank Arena with singing, prayer, and community.

Friday, July 26 through Sunday, July 28 will be the last opportunity to attend the 2024 convention.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For the past 25 years, Jehovah's Witnesses fill the Mechanics Bank Arena for their large-scale convention.

“Just the friendships, being able to see people we don’t normally see each summer in the atmosphere for the family is definitely good,” said Terrell Smith, a Jehovah’s Witness that attended the event.

Each year, the event brings in a new theme.

Dexter Valencia, local spokesman for Jehovah's Witnesses, said this year’s theme “Declare the Good News” teaches that sharing good news with each other is a gift.

“We are pretty much enmeshed in a world of bad news or negative news. It’s good to come forward with good news that we can share in the community,” said Valencia. “We’re trying to make sure that we stay focused and we stay positive and we share that message. In the world right now, there’s a lot of disunity and we’re trying to promote unity.”

On average, Valencia said the event brings in 4,000-5,000 attendees each weekend. The convention runs for five weekends in Bakersfield.

Singing, reading, video presentations, even baptisms are all presented at the event.

Shawnie and Terrell Smith have been attending the Jehovah's Witness convention in Bakersfield since 2003.

Shawnie Smith said, “The love, the unity, and also being able to hear wonderful information that you can take away and use in your life.”

The convention renewed their contract for another five years, locking in a total of 30 years in Bakersfield.

Friday, July 26 through Sunday, July 28 will be the last opportunity to attend the 2024 convention.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

