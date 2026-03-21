Delano native's clothing brand featured in Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show performance

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Los Angeles business owner with roots in Kern County had his clothing brand featured during Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show.

Richard Resendez, who grew up in Delano, is making his mark in the fashion world. He is the co-owner of Planeta, a downtown Los Angeles shop known for turning old clothes into something new.

"We’re four years old now, and we sell upcycled clothing, but not only that, we also carry about 30 different brands, the majority being from Mexican designers," Resendez said.

Resendez's fashion journey did not start in a design studio. Growing up in Delano, access to the industry was limited.

"For me, it was always an escape. So, I was an active dancer growing up, and through performances fashion just played a big part. So that was his relationship with fashion," Resendez said.

After graduating from Cal State Bakersfield, his desire to pursue fashion grew. This led him to Los Angeles, and eventually to opening Planeta with his best friend. Now, four years later, his clothing is being featured in music videos and celebrity-featured campaigns.

"It’s tailored to the person who wants to feel like… wants to stand out. A person that wants to take a risk or has something special going on," Resendez said.

Recently, stylists for Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance selected pieces from Planeta. Resendez and his team were not sure if their clothing would actually make it on stage.

"And with just seeing it all play out, it was a lot of nerves and a lot of excitement to just see like, 'Hey, did we make the cut?' like, 'Do you see anything?' It was a nice Easter egg hunt for us and our friends," Resendez said.

Then, they saw their bright, colorful designs worn during a high-energy dance moment.

"I got to experience the clothes, not only in the Super Bowl, but like in a form of dance. So they're dancing in our clothes, and that was my introduction into fashion, so for me it just felt like a full circle moment of like, 'Wow, this is exactly how I like to see my clothes,'" Resendez said.

The moment meant even more because of the representation on that stage. The halftime show intentionally highlighted Latino designers, putting their work in front of millions.

"He saw an opportunity for all Latinos. So it was nice that he had us be a part of this moment. Definitely, I’m forever grateful for this," Resendez said.

Resendez hopes his story inspires others to take risks and chase their creative passions. He says this moment has brought more attention to his brand, and he is hoping to keep building on that momentum.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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