Democrats accuse Dr. Jasmeet Bains' campaign of misleading attack ads against Randy Villegas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Central Valley Democrats held a press conference Tuesday night at the Liberty Bell, accusing Dr. Jasmeet Bains' campaign of pushing misleading attack ads against Randy Villegas.

The ads target Villegas over confidential sexual abuse settlements approved by the Visalia Unified School Board, where he serves as a trustee. Community members and legal experts who spoke Tuesday night say the ads misrepresent how those settlements are handled.

Nadine Escalante, a supporter of Villegas, said:

"This is just her tactic, and we are fed up."

Attorney Blaine Mustoe, who says his firm represents survivors of child sexual abuse, defended the confidentiality process involved in these cases. He says insurance companies, attorneys, school districts, and victims all play a role in negotiating settlement agreements before school boards give final approval.

Mustoe, of Rodriguez & Associates, said:

"I call upon Assemblywoman Bains and her allies to withdraw these reckless and dishonest advertisements and attacks."

Villegas also pushed back against claims that the agreements silenced survivors.

Villegas said:

"Nothing in these settlement agreements prevents these individuals from coming forward and sharing their experiences and stories if and when they feel ready to do so."

Bains has previously defended the ads and accused Villegas of enabling a system that protected abusers.

In response to Tuesday's press conference, Bains provided this statement:

"Speaker Mike Johnson spent months delaying the release of the Epstein files by deflecting criticism and feigning concern for victims. It's unfortunate that Randy Villegas is working from the same playbook. If he cares so much about victims, he shouldn't have voted to silence them when he thought no one would find out. In the legislature, I've fought to expose the culture of secrecy that protects predators and allows the cycle of abuse to continue. I will always fight for justice and I will never stop fighting for survivors."

The primary election is set for June 2.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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