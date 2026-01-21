Demonstrators Gather at Liberty Bell for National Day of Action

The Liberty Bell became a powerful symbol Tuesday, encircled not only by passionate high school students, but by determined community members. Together, they marched for the National Women’s Movement, raising their voices in bold advocacy for what they call a free and fearless America.

It was a full house at the liberty bell on Tuesday. Starting with the high schoolers that walked out of class, followed by every day workers stepping away from their responsibilities.

“I left my volunteer duty to come here. Somebody has to do something. Apathy will the downfall of all of us and we all have to get involved if we want to see change and good things happen to the country today,” said attendee Barbra Hayes.

The crowd wasn’t just filed with community members, but politicians as well.

Speaking with former California state assembly member Nicole Parra, she says it’s necessary for people to Stand together.

“We should all be here downtown advocating saying this isn’t right , we are all Americans, you cannot displace us, you cannot use violence against our community, and we are here to stay,” said Parra.

The protest is part of a nationwide event that comes on the one year anniversary of president Donalds trump being sworn into office.

Organizer Audrey Chavez says though many attendees shared different viewpoints, everyone’s goals remained the same — a free America.

“This is our country, this is our America, we want our America free from attacks we want our America free from terrorism that is occurring from people that are working for our government,” said Chavez.

Organizers and attendees acknowledge the fierce political opposition ahead — but insist they must press forward. The stakes, they say, are simply too high to back down.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

