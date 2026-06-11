Details continue to be revealed in Chase building hostage standoff

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — While the Chase Bank has reopened following the hostage standoff on June 2, the remaining floors of the Chase Building used by the Kern County Superintendent of Schools remain closed.

Kern County Superintendent of Schools John Mendiburu recognized the agencies that responded to the bomb threat and hostage standoff during the Bakersfield City Council meeting Wednesday.

“The employees extremely appreciated the passion, the collaboration, and the dedication that all of the agencies provided,” Mendiburu said.

Mendiburu also acknowledged those impacted by the incident, from the hostages themselves to the broader KCSOS community.

“We are also offering services to all of the KCSOS family during this time period who experiences any trauma due to this,” he said.

Speaking after his remarks, Mendiburu said the second floor, where hostages were held during the standoff, is occupied by employees within the Special Education Department. He said those employees are typically not in the office during the school year but were present that day because school was out.

Bakersfield police confirmed Thursday that although 10 people were inside the building during the incident, the suspect, 41-year-old Anthony Scott Searles Harris, was only aware of five of them. The others remained hidden during the incident.

Bakersfield Police Department Capt. Ryan Kroeker spoke with 23ABC on Monday, explaining the operation.

“He was very, very close. The hostages were right there. Officers knew where he was and he knew officers were there,” said Kroeker.

Kroeker said tactical decisions throughout the incident were made to keep Harris calm and ensure the safety of the hostages.

Police said Harris had reportedly strapped apparent explosives to the five hostages who were with him.

“I certainly think there were some mood swings,” Bakersfield Police Chief Brent Stratton said on Tuesday.

Both Stratton and Kroeker said control was a key factor in the department’s response, from maintaining negotiations to limiting what information may have been available to Harris through media coverage and live streams.

“They may be able to see where officers are located and what's happening outside,” Stratton said.

“When someone has more room to maneuver that we cannot control, it makes things much more difficult,” Kroeker said.

Mendiburu said the building’s other floors will gradually reopen over time. However, he said the second floor will remain closed for a much longer period.

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