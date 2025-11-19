DHS Visit at CSUB Raises Concerns Among Students

The Department of Homeland Security, specifically ICE visited CSUB on November 18 for a scheduled review of their programs for international students. However when the notice came out, concerns started to rise revolving around student safety.

“With what’s going on, I don’t really care if this is a routine thing, this could go so ugly so quickly and it puts students at risk and I’m very much worried for my friends who don’t look like me so I’m here to support them,” said CSUB student AnneMarie Flohr.

Student AnneMarie Flor spent the morning outside the Welcome Center protesting the DHS presence with her mother.

At first, multiple DHS agencies, including ICE, were expected on campus, but a follow-up email clarified that only one official would be present.

“The department of Homeland Security, their field officer has told us that they are here for a routine annual visit to conduct an audit of two programs at CSUb, both of which serve international students. They were last here for the same purpose on December the 4, 2024,” said Provost at CSUB Deborah Thien.

Despite the clarification, students on campus still shared mixed reactions.

“I don’t think they should be here, yes, ICE is a really big thing right now but I feel like a campus, a college campus especially should be a safe place for everybody to come and just get educated without having to worry about ICE coming,” said CSUB student Lyanna Cazares.

“I wasn’t really scared I was just confused because it was just kind of like all of a sudden, you think they’d give you a heads up,” said student Jaime Medina.

Student concerns also drew the attention of local organizations.

“We’ve heard from professors and students that they’re very concerned and some of them are even choosing not to be on campus, but for students who are on campus or have to be here, its to provide some type of safety and security,” said volunteer with the Rapid Response Network Rosa Lopez.

Campus officials say, this was the first time students were formally notified under the new California SAFE Act, which requires alerts about anticipated immigration-related activity.

But with the increased ICE presence in recent months throughout the county, some professors say DHS shouldn’t have been on campus to begin with to prevent further fear.

“I understand that theres sort of legal requirements for programs that we have on campus that perhaps require auditing, I think that those can be done administratively, perhaps virtually or perhaps through bureaucratic agents,” said Assistant Professor of Ethnic Studies at CSUB Jose Villagran.

CSUB officials say although this was purely routine and no students were subjected to searches, anyone still feeling uneasy can access on campus resources if needed.

