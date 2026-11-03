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Día de los Muertos keeps Bakersfield families connected to loved ones through cherished tradition

Families gather at Historic Union Cemetery to refresh resting places, share memories and pass the Día de los Muertos tradition to future generations.
This Día de los Muertos, Bakersfield families gather at Historic Union Cemetery to honor loved ones and keep cherished memories alive. How does your family celebrate the tradition?
Bakersfield families honor loved ones during Día de los Muertos celebration
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Ofrendas, offerings and prayers are just some of the ways Bakersfield families are celebrating Día de los Muertos.

Residents say the tradition brings families together to remember and honor those they've lost.

One family uses calaveras to bring their celebration together, turning both days of the holiday into a time to refresh the resting places of two of their family members at Historic Union Cemetery.

Ashley Vera says her family visits the cemetery every weekend. But for Día de los Muertos, they turn the holiday into a family gathering and share how the day helps keep spirits alive.

"We use the calaveras right here and up here to bring it all together for Dia de los Muertos," Vera said.

"They're still here. They're still here with us. You have all those memories so lets celebrate those memories," Vera said.

Other families, like Maria Vilmas, came to Historic Union Cemetery to honor the loss of her parents.

"You just feel closer to the ones you've lost, especially for the ones who grieve really hard," Vilmas said.

Families hope more people will experience the tradition, celebrate the lives of those they've lost and help pass the tradition on to future generations.

Local families say Día de los Muertos keeps the memory of their loved ones alive all year long.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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