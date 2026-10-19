Diesel prices reach record highs, leaving owner-operator truck drivers in limbo

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — This story ran on Sept. 11.

Diesel prices in California have reached record-breaking numbers, putting major pressure on truck drivers, especially owner-operators.

23ABC spoke with local drivers about the growing financial strain and how difficult it’s getting to keep their businesses afloat.

For Martin Lemus, it’s getting more and more challenging to provide for his family.

“I have to provide for the house… because in reality, everything that’s coming out is so expensive and the only option we have is our work,” Lemus said.

Diesel prices at this Chevron station were $7.79 per gallon... and in other parts of the state, they are as high as $9.99 per gallon.

Terence Cason has been running his business for over 30 years, and he says these numbers are astounding.

“I’ve never seen diesel prices this expensive… never… and it doesn’t seem like they’re going down,” Cason said.

Owner-operator, taking the bulk of the strain, because they are responsible for their own operation costs.

“They don't want to pay us more than 750 or 800 per load and one load is the money for diesel and the other is to take home, but from there we have to deduct the insurance payment, tires, maintenance and our own take-home salary,” Lemus said.

So why is diesel so expensive right now? Experts say global conflicts, including the U.S. war in Iran, are disrupting oil supplies worldwide.

They also say diesel prices are rising because fewer refineries in places like the Middle East and Russia are able to process oil into fuel.

In Russia, Ukrainian drone strikes have damaged energy facilities, putting even more pressure on diesel prices.

And there are many other drivers like Martin – Mikael Guadalupe is also working to provide for his family.

“We have to keep putting in effort to be able to bring something home,” Guadalupe said. “We’re useless sitting at home, and we could choose not to work, but our mouths need to get fed and the rent doesn’t wait, our bills don’t wait.”

For now, there’s no clear sign of when diesel prices will come down. And for many truck drivers, the only option is to keep pushing forward and wait it out.

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