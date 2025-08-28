Dignity Health Tutoring Center gives little pushes for a big impact

The Dignity Health Tutoring Center is opening doors for students who need a little boost, making a big impact. The center offers free tutoring in reading , writing, and math, helping build their confidence in their education.

On Monday, the Dignity Health Tutoring Center held a group lesson plan about the world of insects.

However center officials say, every day is different; stemming from group work to one on one assistance, ensuring every child gets specialized help on what they need.

The tutoring center has been assisting students reach their academic goals for over 40 years, and along with help in things like math and science, the center is big on teaching kids about literacy.

“We have to teach them to read so they can read to learn,” said Nora Garza, Manager of Learning and Outreach for Dignity Health.

Garza says over the years, they’ve been able to witness multiple success stories and it’s mostly thanks to their tutors.

“5th and 6th, they missed a lot of the foundational time for learning how to read during those COVID years so they are a tad behind. I really want to focus on getting them to learn how to read, then reading to learn, and the end goal loving to read,” said lead tutor Jennifer Rodriguez.

Rodriguez has been at the center for three years and says she’s constantly introducing different reading materials to her students.

Because of this, she says she’s been able to witness children not knowing how to speak English to becoming fluent by the time they graduate.

For 6th grader Saul Juarez whose been coming here since he was in kindergarten, he says the center means everything to him.

“The center has helped me a lot with everything and it’s made my confidence through the roof,” said Juarez. “I went from almost all B’s to one A to almost all A’s and basically two B’s.”

It’s because of their determination to a Childs success that we’ve partnered with Dignity Health to do more with our “If You Give a Child a Book” initiative.

Every dollar donated stays in Kern County, funding free Scholastic Book Fairs at Title I schools so every child, no matter their family’s finances, can pick out books to call their own.

For $12, a child is able to receive a total of 2 books.

We’re still looking to collect donations for our campaign and ensure that more kids have access to books of their own. Click here to learn more.

