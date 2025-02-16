Dignity Health welcomes Valentines Day in with their Community Grant Awards

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Love is in the air at Dignity Health, they welcomed multiple non-profits to their facility. Organizers held their Community Health Improvement Grant Awards funding nearly half a million in grants.



Event was held at Mercy Hospital's Art & Spirituality Center

Dignity Health has been hosting this event since 1990. Helping over 75 non-profits over the years donating more than 7 million dollars in community funds.

Dignity wants to partner with local organizations and help the community grow one grant at a time.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Dignity Health in Bakersfield is sharing some love to eight non-profits in Kern County. The funds are through their Community Health Improvement Grants program that was started in 1990 . I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. They are planning to distribute nearly a half a million dollars in funding.

This program has gone on for 35 years, and the organization says they have helped more than 75 organizations over the years.

Ken Keller President/CEO Dignity Health said "It's a grant process. We have somewhere between 40-50 submissions for grants every year. Typically, we end up with six to maybe 10. Where the grants are provided, generally speaking the amount of money we give in total every year is from 450,000-500,000."

Dignity Health held the event at Mercy Hospital in their Art and Spirituality Center. The recipients of the grants were: Links for Life, Teen Challenge of Southern California, Youth Connections of Kern County, Kern Partnership for Children and Families, Kern County Network for Children, Alzheimer Disease Association of Kern County, and Flood Ministries.

Kari Disque Community Engagement Manager for Flood Ministries said "This is going to go towards making the KRV Bridge operational. The KRV bridge is going to be a hub facility in the Kern River Valley that offers access to services such as; Homeless Services, Food choice pantries, and many other community partners. They might have not had a presence physically in the rural location of Kern River Valley

Each organization gives back to Kern County in there own way. Organizers from Dignity tell me they plan to plan to help each organization in the process. They want to become partners and watch the organization grow and support the community.

"There's a multitude of educations that are helping so many under-served and vulnerable populations. So when we have the opportunity to change just one life or for one person to make a better decision about their own well-being. That's a tremendous win, and all the organizations are working collectively and collaboratively to do that." said Donna Sharp Regional Director of Special Need and Community Outreach for Dignity Health

Since the birth of this program Dignity Health says they have donated more than 7 million dollars in funds to different organizations. For 23ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

