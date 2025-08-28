Diocese of Fresno reassures community after Minneapolis Catholic school shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Following a deadly shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis Wednesday morning, the Diocese of Fresno is reassuring parents and the Catholic community that they are doing everything to keep their churches and schools safe.

Multiple children were killed and several others injured during the shooting at Annunciation Catholic School. The suspected shooter, identified as Robin Westman, allegedly opened fire through the windows of a church during Mass. Staff and children were celebrating Mass during the first week of class.

"Obviously, immediate thoughts of the archdiocese of St. Paul & Minneapolis and everyone affected within that diocese and with that community," Chandler Marquez said.

Marquez, director of public affairs for the Diocese of Fresno, says after hearing about the incident, their diocese sent out a message to parents, churches, and their schools in the Central Valley.

"To let them know that we have an eye on things, we're continuing to be diligent, and we're going to continue to evaluate our security protocols to make sure that their students and families and everyone on our campuses are safe," Marquez said.

Marquez says each of their campuses has custom security plans. He encourages parents with questions to contact their school directly. He says some have full-time security guards, and many are closed campuses.

"So, gates surrounding the school, only one or two points of entry and points of exit, so for the most part our schools are very secure, controlled environments," Marquez said.

The Diocese oversees 87 parishes and 21 Catholic schools. Marquez says the shooting is a reminder they will need to continue to evaluate safety protocols, including how they get students to and from their churches safely.

"We want to remind people to stay together, stay together as a community, don't let this situation be divisive, because the only way we get through this and solve problems like this really is if we come together as a community," Marquez said.

The Diocese is asking for prayers for the victims, their families, and the community of Minneapolis.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

