Diocese of Fresno retirement accounts frozen, leaving retirees in limbo

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Retired employees of the Diocese of Fresno are facing uncertainty after their retirement accounts were frozen earlier this year.

According to a diocese spokesperson, benefit accounts held by current and former employees stopped accruing benefits in June 2026. The spokesperson said the issues affecting retirement fund payments are caused by the provider of the retirement accounts, Christian Brothers Employee Retirement Plan, and not the Diocese of Fresno, as the diocese paid into the retirement plan in full.

"The underfunding of the Christian Brothers Employee Retirement Plan is the result of actions or inactions by Christian Brothers Employee Retirement Plan and was not caused by the pending bankruptcy proceedings," the spokesperson said.

The diocese said it is working to find an alternative for the current retirement account plan and is working with attorneys and the court handling the diocese's bankruptcy proceedings to limit the impact on current and former employees. The spokesperson added that the diocese will continue to communicate with current and former employees on the matter.

However, the diocese noted that given its current financial condition, it will not be able to fund all accrued benefits should it successfully create a new alternative for former employees.

23ABC reached out to Christian Brothers Services for comment on Tuesday afternoon through the company's customer service email but did not receive a response by news time.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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