DISCONNECTED: Affordable Connectivity Program ends fully funded discounts

Video shows internet service provider offering alternatives to the Affordable Connectivity Program

Residents benefitting from the Affordable Connectivity Program will no longer see a discount on their internet bill in May, but some internet service providers are offering other options for people in need.

Wednesday officially marked the end of the Affordable Connectivity Program which helps close the digital divide by providing affordable internet to qualifying residents, but now that it's no longer an option here's what you can do.

Connecting your smartphone, tablet, or your home computer to the internet will cost more if you benefit from the affordable connectivity program.

"I connect every day and many many times during the day," Rosie Holiwell, an internet user, said.

While she didn't benefit from the program directly, she says she knew the program made internet connection more affordable during the pandemic.

"As we enhance the technology, we're gonna need it more and more. A lot of people are depending on it," she said.

Millions of Americans depend on the FCC benefit program for $30 off their internet bill and $75 off for qualifying households on tribal lands.

Now that the program is over, Adeyinka Ogunlegan, an advocate for ACP, says many households may choose to disconnect.

"It's not right that we are potentially going backward in terms of the number of households that are connected to the internet," Ogunlegan said.

The FCC slashed discounts for eligible households to $14 in May and $35 for tribal lands, but once they exhaust those funds some internet service providers have offered other options.

"We just find it heartbreaking when you hear about people who have to drive to a local fast food restaurant to get on the WIFI," Heidi Falto, a spokesperson with Verizon, said.

Residents who already receive federal assistance will qualify for the Verizon Forward program, which offers internet service for as low as $20 a month, and now with ACP ending, Flato says they're offering service at no cost to the customer.

"It's incredibly important for folks to have access to reliable quality internet service regardless of their income and circumstances," she added.

Verizon is just one of the internet service providers offering programs to keep people connected to the internet.

Others include AT&T which offers their Access Program for $30 a month.

Comcast offers internet essentials for as low as $9.95 a month, and you can sign up for the Lifeline Program, another option offered by the FCC for affordable internet.

"With the access, I think it should be affordable if not free because it is so important, so someone to offer it, I think that's a great thing."



