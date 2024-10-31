Diwali celebrations bring light and joy to Bakersfield community

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Diwali, celebrated as Bandi Chhor Divas by Sikhs, brings families together with sweets, fireworks, and cultural traditions.



Broadcast transcript:

The community is celebrating Diwali. One store here in Bakersfield shares the importance of the holiday.

Diwali is called the Festival of Lights. It's celebrated in India and by Indians all over the world. In the Sikh community, the significance is Bandi Chhor Divas, which is the day political prisoners were freed by Guru Hargobind.

Raji Brar, with the Sikh Woman Association says, "He was released as well but he made a point to not leave the prison without taking everyone with him so when he got home everyone celebrated with sweets and fireworks."

In one neighborhood in Bakersfield, a store is doing just that.

Ranjeet Singh, is the Owner of Spiceland and he says, "It's an annual thing to get together with family and friends. Share sweets and share your thoughts and have a good time."

Ranjeet founded Spiceland 7 years ago, and he says he loves celebrating Diwali at his store. "We specialize in all the Indian specialized spices, food, snack items, just bringing our own culture to the country and to the store so people can experience." He said.

Raji and Ranjeet say that as the night progresses more and more people show up to celebrate and socialize.

Multiple Gurdwaras in Bakersfield will have celebrations on Friday.

