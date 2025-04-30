Doctors speak on the harmful affects of fentanyl and how to respond to a overdose

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — April 29 was National Fentanyl Awareness Day, in 2024 Kern County saw a total of 189 deaths due to drug overdose. Doctors suggest that civilians learn how to use narcan to save a life from overdosing.



In 2025 KCSO has already seen 34 deaths related to fentanyl.

Fentanyl is 10x stronger than heroin and 100x stronger than morphine.

Drug overdose was the leading cause of death among 25 to 54 year olds in California in 2023.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

April 29th is Fentanyl Awareness Day a drug that has made its way in communities across the nation in the last three years. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. In 2024 alone Kern County saw a total of 189 deaths related to the drug.

Since January 2025 the Kern County Sheriff’s office has seen 34 deaths related to fentanyl. The drug mimics the effects of morphine leaving the body at a restful state.

Shauna Simon Research Scientist at the Department of Public Health said "Some things about fentanyl that aren't as commonly known is that it can be found in so many different types of illicit drugs. From methamphetamine to cocaine, to even pressed pills that look like prescription medication."

Drug overdose was the leading cause of death among 25 to 54 year olds in California in 2023. In approximately 40% of overdose deaths in California, a bystander was present. These deaths might have been prevented if a bystander knew how to help.

"The first thing to do and to know about an opioids overdose. Some signs of an overdose include; pinpoint pupils, lost of breathing, loss of consciousness, clam or cold skin. Its really important to recognize those signs of overdose, call 911 and administer naloxone as quickly as possible." said Simon

In a statement sent over by Audrey Chavez the owner of Martins Meats and Deli in Bakersfield she said “ At Matins Meat and Deli, we offer free narcan. There are two doses of nasal narcan in each box. Anyone can save a life of someone who is experiencing an overdose. Every life is sacred and worth saving."

We are all protected by the Good Samaritan law so its important people know if they are trying to save a life they are protected. For 23 ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

