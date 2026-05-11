Doctors warn of higher-than-normal tick bite ER visits as outdoor season begins

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The CDC has reported emergency room visits for tick bites are higher than normal for this time of year, prompting doctors to warn residents about the risks of tick-borne illnesses.

Kimberly Hernandez, Division Director of Health Services for Kern County Public Health, said health officials are taking the trend seriously.

"So they're warning everybody that this might be a quote on quote, bad tick season," Hernandez said.

Hernandez said ticks are common in California, especially in mountain regions of Kern County. While not every tick carries disease, some can spread illnesses like Lyme disease.

"It's well known for sort of the red bullseye type of rash that can show up with it. That's not the only rash that can present. You might have heard of something called Rocky Mountain spotted fever, or there is a tick-borne relapsing fever, and so there is a handful of other ones," Hernandez said.

Common warning signs can include fever, fatigue, body aches, or flu-like symptoms. Hernandez recommends using insect repellent and staying on trails to help prevent tick bites.

"They like to live in these grassy, bushy, sort of wooded areas. It's really important that after you've been outside or coming back indoors, to check yourself for ticks. Ticks can be very, very tiny," Hernandez said.

Pet owners should also take precautions. Hernandez said dogs can pick up ticks after wandering off trails or through tall grass.

"You really do want to make sure you are checking your pets as well, because they can get bit by ticks. They can also get different diseases can be transmitted to our pets," Hernandez said.

Experts say the best defense is prevention — using bug spray, staying on trails, and checking clothing and skin after spending time outdoors.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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