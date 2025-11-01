DOCUMENTS: Bakersfield police officer charged with child pornography felonies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield Police Officer faces federal charges for allegedly soliciting nude photos and videos from a 15-year-old girl through Instagram accounts over several months.

Federal prosecutors have charged Officer Marc Lugo with two felony counts related to child pornography, according to documents obtained by 23ABC. Lugo was arrested in May by the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

The documents allege that Lugo used two Instagram accounts between September 2023 and April 2025 to contact a 15-year-old girl who lived outside of California, requesting nude photos and videos.

The charges are being filed in federal court because Lugo was allegedly in California while the minor was in another state.

Instagram provided tips to the National Center of Missing and Endangered Children, which contacted local law enforcement about their concerns with the messages and images.

The first account was allegedly used by Lugo between September 2023 and August 2024. According to transcripts of chats between Lugo and the minor, he asked her how old she was before saying, "Never mind! Don't tell me lol."

The details in the complaint are graphic. Other transcripts include Lugo allegedly instructing the minor on ways to take sexually explicit photos and videos, including the direction that reads in part, "Send me a picture that's taken from above, you looking up with those pretty eyes, your tongue out/mouth wide open."

In late November, transcripts show that Lugo attempted to end the relationship with the minor and asked her to delete the messages sent between the two.

A little over three weeks later, Lugo contacted the minor again, saying, "I've had to take a little break, but you know what daddy wants to see. Send me a video."

A second account allegedly used by Lugo contacted the minor with one message saying, "I wish I could see you. I'd have my way with you immediately."

The documents show that during the analysis of two phones owned by Lugo, investigators found several sexual images and videos of the minor victim.

After interviewing the minor, she confirmed that she sent the photos to the Instagram accounts allegedly used by Lugo during that time.

The minor victim stated she "hated that he made me do that" and did it because "I liked compliments" and she would "only get them if I did that," according to investigators.

A spokesperson for BPD said Lugo is still on paid administrative leave with the department. He pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to have a hearing on November 4 to determine if he should stay in federal custody throughout the proceedings and a preliminary examination hearing on November 13.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

