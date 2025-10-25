DOCUMENTS: Boron teacher and wife accused of torturing adopted children

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Boron Junior-High School teacher and his wife face multiple felony charges after allegedly subjecting their adopted children to severe abuse, including withholding food, denying bathroom access and physical violence, according to Kern County Sheriff's investigators.

Matthew and Brittany James were arrested earlier this month in North Edwards on charges including torture, conspiracy, child abuse, assault, and false imprisonment.

The investigation began Oct. 14 when staff at Boron Elementary contacted law enforcement about possible child abuse involving one of the couple's adopted children. When deputies responded, they observed multiple injuries on a 9-year-old child, according to the offense report. Two older siblings attend Boron Junior-Senior High School.

The 9-year-old told deputies Matthew James tied him up with duct tape, denied him food and water, and beat him. The child said James made him lie face down and dropped a 50-pound bag of concrete on his back. Another child told deputies the 9-year-old was forced to urinate on himself.

A forensic report documented numerous skin abnormalities on one child, including bruising and abrasions to the neck, face, arms, legs, bac,k and buttocks. The child told investigators that Brittany James hit him in his private parts. Another child described being strangled until he "could not breathe."

When deputies interviewed Matthew James at the high school, he denied some allegations made by the children and told deputies, "I'm guilty until proven innocent" and "I don't have a leg to stand on," according to the report.

Brittany James denied the allegations during her interview with deputies, called the child a liar, and said they joked about needing to tie up the child's hands so they wouldn't steal, but never actually did, according to the report.

Kyle Humphrey, attorney for Matthew James, spoke with media following their arraignment on Tuesday, disputed the allegations, and said the couple did not abuse the children.

Matthew and Brittany James are being held without bail. They are scheduled to return to court for a bail review hearing Oct. 30.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

