'Dogs Fire' burning north of Bakersfield causes evacuation orders and warnings

UPDATE: 6/13 6:57pm: A new evacuation warning has been added to the map. Zone KRN-605. 'Dogs Fire' remains at 8,500 acres burned.

UPDATE: 6/13 6:30pm: The 'Dogs Fire' has grown to 8,500 acres burned per Watch Duty. Evacuation order and warnings remain in place.

ORIGINAL STORY:
A vegetation fire burning north of Bakersfield has grown to 3,000 acres burned and has caused evacuation orders and warnings.

The 'Dogs Fire' started around 2pm on Friday per Watch Duty.

There is 0% containment at this time. The evacuation order is listed for zone KRN-606.

The evacuation warning is for zones KRN-600 and KRN-601.

