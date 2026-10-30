Dolores Huerta, farm labor and civil rights icon, remembered in vigils across the West

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Tributes continue to pour in online and in person for Dolores Huerta, a pillar of the farm labor and civil rights movements who died earlier this week at 96. Locally, the Fox Theatre added a tribute to the late labor leader to the center of its marquee on Thursday morning.

As news of Huerta’s death spread on Wednesday, communities from Arizona to Los Angeles and throughout the Central Valley gathered to remember her life and legacy.

Here in Bakersfield, more than 100 people gathered Wednesday night at the future site of the Dolores Huerta Peace and Justice Cultural Center. Family members were among those paying tribute.

“On behalf of my mother, my sisters, my aunt, my mother's younger sister, my cousins, we want to thank you for coming out here tonight. This has not been easy for us, but we know that my mother would have been honored, and we're honored by your vigil here this evening,” said Emilio Huerta, one of Dolore’s children, during Wednesday night’s vigil.

Community leaders and members of Huerta’s family reflected on her decades of activism and her message that ordinary people have the power to create change.

“She went out and did the work that needed to be done, and that was her legacy. And her message to all individuals is that each one of us has power. And right now we need to exercise our power. As we know, we got election days coming up right next week. And to honor her legacy, the best way you could honor her legacy is to go cast your vote. Make sure you vote,” said Lori de Leon, one of Dolore’s children, during Wednesday night’s vigil.

By Thursday, the tributes continued, with Governor Gavin Newsom ordering flags at state buildings to be flown at half-staff in Huerta’s memory.

Back in Bakersfield, the vigil built on Wednesday afternoon and evening remained in place Thursday afternoon. Irene de Barraicua with Lideres Campesinas returned Thursday morning to add candles to the memorial. When asked what Huerta meant to her, she pointed to three words that became synonymous with the labor leader: “Sí se puede.”

“Somebody who wasn't just talking the talk but actually putting all of her words into action. So like, the three words that people know that Dolores Huerta coined, right, the 'Sí se puede,' the 'yes you can.' She was all about it. She was – she put that into practice. It wasn't just three words or a chant; it was her daily life,” said Barraicua.

In an email from a spokesperson for the family, the family will be holding a private funeral service for Huerta, however, they noted that there will be a public memorial, and details will be shared on that in the future

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