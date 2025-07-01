Dolores Huerta Foundation breaks ground on $34.8 million Peace and Justice Cultural Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Dolores Huerta Foundation breaks ground on a $34.8 million Peace and Justice Cultural Center in Kern County, honoring the civil rights icon and supporting underprivileged communities.

After decades of planning, the Dolores Huerta Foundation has broken ground on the Peace and Justice Cultural Center in Kern County, honoring the 95-year-old civil rights activist and providing resources for underprivileged communities.

The $34.8 million center will support community organizing, civil education, and cultural preservation in an area where many feel Latino contributions to history have been marginalized.

"We know it's something that is so badly needed because we have to have an organizing academy where we can train people how to become organizers," Huerta said.

The historic landmark will include multipurpose halls, offices, a community kitchen, and a podcast studio, with construction beginning in July and completion expected in January 2027.

Huerta, co-founder of the United Farm Workers union alongside Cesar Chavez and Larry Itliong, emphasized the importance of education in the current political climate.

"There's a lot of ignorance in our country right now, and we want to erase that ignorance. We want people to come together, to respect each other, to support each other," Huerta said.

Local educators believe the center addresses a critical need in Kern County, where the Latino population makes up 55% of residents but often feels underrepresented.

"As a leader in our community, I'm concerned that many times we are ignored as a group. I think you'll know that the numbers are in Kern County, we make 55 percent, but yet many times, things happen and occur where we are left out of the equation," said Cornelio Rodriguez, retired Dean of Instruction at Bakersfield College.

The center will also include a dedicated space for youth engagement, which Huerta sees as essential for the future.

"This is very important to focus on the young people to prepare them for their future because they are the ones who are going to guide us forward and carry us all into our future society," Huerta said.

