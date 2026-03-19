Dolores Huerta shares abuse story, highlighting the importance of speaking out

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — After new allegations from civil rights leader Dolores Huerta about Cesar Chavez, advocates say it’s a reminder of why survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault speaking out is so important, even decades later.

According to a report from The New York Times, civil rights leader Dolores Huerta has come forward with allegations of sexual abuse by Cesar Chavez.

The report is bringing attention to why many survivors of sexual abuse, including those who were minors, often wait years before coming forward.

Jeff Dion is the CEO of the Zero Abuse Project, and he says, “I've worked with thousands of survivors over the last 25 years, and many say when they finally came forward, they wish they had done it sooner because that’s when they start getting help for the trauma they’re dealing with.”

Dion says that creating safe spaces in families, schools, and communities can help victims feel comfortable sharing their stories and break a long-standing cycle of silence even when the accused is someone well-known.

According to RAINN, when a respected community figure is accused of a serious crime, it can create difficult questions about whether people should defend that person or support the survivor.

Jennifer Simmons Kaleba is the Vice President of Communications of RAINN, and she shares, “My hope is that the community can rally around the survivor because what the community is, is more important than the one person who may represent where it came from.”

Reporting abuse is never easy, but advocates say taking the first step to speak out can be powerful.

Illene Parra is the Director of Client Services for the Open Door Network. She says, “It’s scary reaching out. Victims often feel shame or guilt and sometimes feel like it’s their fault, and those are feelings we don’t want anyone to carry.”

If you or someone you know needs help, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE.

You can also get free local support through-

Open Door Network

Zero Abuse Project

RAINN

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