Dolores Huerta speaks out for the first time on alleged sexual abuse by civil rights leader Cesar Chavez

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Dolores Huerta is speaking out for the first time about alleged sexual abuse she experienced while working alongside civil rights activist Cesar Chavez.

In an interview with Latino USA's Maria Hinojosa, Huerta exposed the alleged abuse and explained why she kept the secret for so long. Huerta and Chavez worked together to secure better working conditions for farmworkers in the fields, and she said fighting for workers' rights kept her from coming forward.

"I felt that my coming out and saying would’ve hurt the movement and that’s the only reason I can say," Huerta said.

Huerta said she found the strength to speak out after a New York Times article detailed the accounts of other survivors.

"Their courage has given me the courage also to come out," Huerta said.

During the podcast interview, Hinojosa asked if she had ever confronted Chavez about the alleged abuse.

"I never did and I guess that’s one thing that I’m sorry about because God knows had I done that maybe in some way it would have prevented other women and girls who knows," Huerta said.

Huerta said she takes personal responsibility for her decisions and noted she has not been in contact with the other survivors.

"It was my personal pain, it was my personal problem and you know I think it was worth it you know because it was my cross to bear I’m going to say it that way," Huerta said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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