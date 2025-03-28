Don’t let mosquitoes suck the fun out of your spring break

April showers don’t just bring May flowers, but also mosquitoes.

The beginning of Spring also means the beginning of mosquito season. Here's what you need to know to stay safe.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Mark Dery, the Scientific Program Director with the Kern Mosquito and Vector Control District, says their organization is ramping up mosquito prevention efforts ahead of the season.

“Mosquito season generally starts about mid-April,” said Dery.

According to their website, the district is typically staffed by 21 full-time employees. During mosquito season, they hire an additional 45 seasonal technicians.

“Mosquitoes range from a nuisance, biting you, an annoyance, and that’s on the more benign end… On the more concerning area is they can act as a vector for a variety of illnesses. Here in Kern County, primarily it’s West Nile Virus,” said Dery.

Since 2024, there have been 12 human cases of the West Nile Virus in Kern County, which is spread by mosquito bites.

So what can you do to protect yourself against the West Nile Virus?

“The main thing to avoid West Nile, any mosquito vector disease, is to avoid bites,” said Dery. “They have to bite you to infect you.”

Dery suggests looking for an EPA-registered repellent, including the ingredient ‘DEET.’

But what can you do to protect your home?

Dery says, “Every week or so, look around your house and see where there’s water. Cause the mosquitos are laying eggs in the water and that’s where the larvae are developing.”

He says that pools of water as small as a bottle cap could be a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

“If we can eliminate the water, then we can eliminate mosquitoes,” said Dery.

But if you’re still noticing more mosquitoes popping up around your household, Dery said you can either call the district at 661-589-2744 or fill out a form on their website, which is linked here.

“... We will send out a technician to do an inspection on that property and treat any mosquitoes they find and give them some advice,” said Dery.

