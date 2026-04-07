Doorbell camera captures audio of shots in Easter shooting in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Dozens of gunshots disrupted Easter celebrations on Half Dome Way in south Bakersfield, with two people placed under arrest and two more receiving medical treatment in connection with the shootout.

In what residents described to 23ABC as a quiet neighborhood, the Bakersfield Police Department said an ongoing dispute between residents on the block and people who arrived in a vehicle preceded the shooting.

According to Jose Luis Luevano, a resident in the area, nothing like this has happened in the neighborhood before.

“Never, never, we all know the neighbors, and we just say 'hi' to each other,” said Luevano. “We heard a lot of shots, lots of them. I thought it was like a machine gun and then after a while we heard three, I thought it was fireworks because it’s Easter, so you know you don't think anything about it, and then I see a bunch of police cars.”

According to BPD, the shooting involved 34-year-old Adrianna Noriega and 22-year-old Elias Torres, who are currently in custody for the shooting; 36-year-old Braulio Gonzales and a juvenile are currently receiving treatment at Kern Medical. A spokesperson for BPD says once the two are medically cleared, they will be arrested in connection with the shooting.

23ABC spoke with several residents who said they didn't want to be on camera, but added that the shooting was terrifying, and it worries them because of all of the kids who live in the neighborhood.

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