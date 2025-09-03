Double Your Impact On Matching Blitz Day

23ABC is continuing its "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign, and this year, every donation can go even further. In Delano, local students are getting the chance to start their own home libraries, and with your support, more kids here can build a love of reading that lasts a lifetime.

Every page, every story, and every book given through this campaign opens up a new world for local children. Our "If You Give a Child a Book" program is designed to help close the literacy gap across Kern County, starting in Delano by giving students access to their very own books.

Often, it can be the very first ones they get to call their own, but always leaves a long standing impact.

"I love reading because when you first open a book, it takes you to like a place where you've never been before,” said 4th grader Ariel Lopez.

However, not every student has been able to find their love for reading.

According to the National Literacy Trust, in 2025, only 1 in 3 children and young people aged 8 to 18 expressed enjoyment in reading during their free time.

"When we think about the rates of literacy in California currently I think we're about like 47% of students are meeting or exceeding English Language Proficiency, that's over 50% that aren't. Kern county is a lot worse, we’re I think at about 38%,” said Executive Director of Kern Literacy Council Ian Anderson.

At Scripps, we too have been working to bridge the literacy gap for the past 8 years though our "If You Give A Child A Book" initiative.

Last year, the Scripps Howard Fund donated 2,690 books to students at Del Vista Elementary and this year, we're aiming to do even more.

On September 3, we'll be hosting our Matching Blitz Day, where all viewer donations up to $200,000 will be matched, doubling the impact of every contribution.

Anyone interested in making a donation can click here.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

