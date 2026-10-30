Downtown Bakersfield businesses team up for donation drive to help women in need

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Businesses across the Bakersfield community are joining forces to help families in need, collecting essentials for the Open Door Network.

For the first time, Girls Girl Social Club and StreetFair are rallying four downtown Bakersfield businesses around one mission: helping women in need. One of those businesses stepping up is Twisted Coffee.

Twisted Coffee owner Ketelyn Marsh says the business is proud to answer the call and help collect much-needed essentials.

"I'm glad to be a part of it. And like I said before, I feel it's very important that women get the products they need and the basic essentials," Marsh said.

The business is also sweetening the deal in hopes of getting even more people to donate.

"Yeah, we will be giving out a 10% off discount to every person who donates. And this will kind of help encourage everyone to bring something," Marsh said.

"Exciting if anyone could drop off anything they have. Those products are very needed or very much necessary for a woman. And if you can drop off anything that I mean a lot," Marsh said.

Coordinator Amy Luna says the drive was created to turn community spirit into action. In a statement, she wrote: "I wanted to create something that brings us together to help those who may be struggling."

Twisted Coffee isn't alone. The Mint, Jerry's Pizza and Guthrie's are also joining the donation drive. Guthrie's owner Trisha Reed-Fike says her business is focusing on items that can provide comfort, creativity and an escape.

"So our portion of the drive, we will be collecting books, scrapbooks, crayons, arts and crafts, all kinds of things that a girl would want for their downtime, leisure time, mental health," Reed-Fike said.

Starting in November, each business will collect different items, allowing the drive to meet a wider range of needs. It's an approach Reed-Fike says she loves.

"I love that. I love that because you don't get a whole bunch of duplicates. Everybody has their own agenda, and that means you get a little bit of everything that you think that you're asking for, and it kind of gives us our own little project to work on, which is pretty awesome," Reed-Fike said.

Business that are accepting donations:



The Mint Bar: 1207 19th St, Bakersfield, CA 93301

Twisted Coffee: 1917 Eye St, Bakersfield, CA 93301

Jerry's Pizza & Pub: 1817 Chester Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93301

Guthrie's Alley Cat: 1525 Wall St, Bakersfield, CA 93301

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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