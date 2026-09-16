Downtown Bakersfield businesses weigh investment strategies after Uricchio's closure

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The closure of Uricchio's - a longtime downtown Bakersfield staple - has urged nearby business owners to take a closer look at where they invest their money to keep their doors open.

Tami Slawson, owner of Too Fat Sandwiches, said running a business comes with constant challenges, including weighing bills against customer satisfaction.

"We don't want to sacrifice the quality and go with something cheaper," Slawson said.

Slawson said operating costs are a persistent concern.

"It's the cost to run this shop as far as the electricity is astronomical," Slawson said.

Gabe Uolla, chair of the Downtown Business Association and owner of In Your Wildest Dreams, said the organization offers workshops at the Bell Tower for business owners looking to strengthen their operations.

"It's things like HR, it's things like marketing, it's things like insurance, it's things like costs and operations," Uolla said.

The classes are open to any business. Uolla said support extends beyond the classroom.

"If business owners are at the verge of closing their doors, there are resources available from grants to state to county, et cetera. We try to be the hub that doesn't just help them stay open but safe as well," Uolla said.

Uolla said the closure of one business can also create opportunity for others to open a brick-and-mortar location downtown.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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