Downtown Bakersfield comes alive for Sound of Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Downtown Bakersfield came alive Sunday with live music, new murals, and a celebration of local talent at the Sound of Bakersfield.



The Downtown Business Association hosted the event to celebrate music, art, and community.

DJ D Cross performed, sharing that music is “the easiest language we all can speak.”

Music filled the streets of downtown Bakersfield Sunday as people from all over Kern County gathered for the second annual Sound of Bakersfield.

“I feel like music is good for the soul,” said Dante Cross, better known as DJ D Cross. “Music is the easiest language that we all can speak.”

Cross, who has been in the music industry for seven years, came downtown to share his passion for music.

“I’m looking forward to getting some butts out of seats, making people dance, and showing love,” Cross said. “I’m just ready to bring energy for everybody here.”

The Sound of Bakersfield, hosted by the Downtown Business Association, brought the community together not just for music and entertainment, but also for the unveiling of new art in Wall Street Alley.

“The sound of something better — the Sound of Bakersfield! Give it up for Wall Street Alley in downtown Bakersfield,” said Mayor Karen Goh during the event.

Local vendors also lined the streets, excited to be part of the festivities.

“To be able to set up and have live music right in front of us? Heck yeah,” said Trisha Farinas, owner of Infinite Linx.

Farinas said it’s her first time setting up her business downtown and she’s glad events like this are helping to show the community that downtown Bakersfield is safe and welcoming.

“Every city has a downtown that everyone wants to go to,” Farinas said. “It’s nice to be able to walk down the street and explore without having to be afraid.”

Organizers say they’re already planning to make next year’s Sound of Bakersfield even bigger.

