BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A downtown Bakersfield construction project that recently transformed a dirt-filled street into freshly paved sidewalks is now two weeks past its expected completion date, drawing frustration from shop owners heading into the busy holiday season.

As I walked through the same street that was filled with dirt before, fresh sidewalks are now being laid.

But the delay has local business owners voicing concerns about how much longer they can withstand the disruption.

Trisha Fike, owner of Guthrie's Alley Cat, says she understands the need for the work, even as it drags on.

"This stuff has to be updated. Things have to move along. We all want a beautiful downtown. And you can't get there without some bumps and bruises." Fike said.

I asked Fike to take me back to Halloween night, one of the busier nights for downtown businesses impacted by the construction.

"Our floors were a mess which is always a good sign of a busy night." Fike said.

Fike says her frustration isn't with the construction crews, but with the city's lack of communication and planning.

"Listen to your businesses. Make plans with them. Collaborate with them...Don't promise them these things and not deliver." Fike said.

The city says Cal Water is spearheading the project, citing necessary construction to fix water supply reliability and support fire protection.

While Fike says she made it through Halloween, she says local businesses like hers cannot go on like this for any more holidays.

Shop owners and construction crews say the work is expected to be finished soon, and they are all hopeful about how the newly paved street will draw in more customers once it's complete.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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