Downtown businesses see safety gains as police highlight vandalism arrests

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — City officials and the Bakersfield Police Department say efforts to improve safety and revitalize downtown are showing results, though vandalism remains a concern for local businesses.

Breaking Bad Hair Salon has operated in downtown Bakersfield for nearly eight years. Owner Alicia Escobar said she has seen both the highs and lows of the area during that time.

“We were plagued by vandalism as well as a lot of break-ins back in 2023 and 2024, and definitely have seen a big turnaround,” Escobar said.

She said she once considered leaving downtown but now notices a significant difference, including behind her business.

“It definitely feels a lot safer heading out into our alley to dispose of our trash and such. We don't have a lot of loitering happening back there anymore,” Escobar said.

Escobar added that increased foot traffic is helping business. “It feels like downtown is definitely becoming safer now,” she said.

For salon employee Edgar Gutierrez, the changes are especially meaningful during late shifts.

“It’s a huge relief only because the ladies here are usually here alone throughout the day. I usually take the later shift. I have seen an increase in patrolling,” Gutierrez said.

He also pointed to improved lighting as a visible change. “Outside is lit up, the lights are working, so that’s a great thing,” he said.

Despite the progress, vandalism incidents have continued. Earlier this month, police arrested a man accused of throwing bricks through windows at Moo’s Creamery and damaging property at Dignity Health Arena.

Bakersfield police said the department’s Downtown Impact Unit helped make the arrest within hours.

“The impact unit has four downtown footbeat officers, and they can quickly identify suspects based upon what they’re wearing, what their appearance is and the area that they’re in,” Lt. Nicole Anderberg said.

Police reported six vandalism arrests downtown in February, describing the increase as slight but not significant.

“It’s not a significant increase in these types of crimes, but we are really trying to highlight the work that is being done so the community knows what their police department is doing every day,” Anderberg said.

Business owners and employees say there is still room for improvement, particularly when it comes to response times, but they say progress is visible.

“I mean, everything is improvable, and they have been. So you can really see it out here,” Gutierrez said.

Escobar said she remains optimistic about downtown’s future. “I love the downtown area and I definitely encourage everyone — come on out. Downtown is great,” she said.

Police say about one-third of vandalism suspects arrested downtown are repeat offenders, while the remaining two-thirds are new individuals being arrested.

