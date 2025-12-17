Downtown streets poised for major makeover

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield City Council members will consider awarding a construction contract on Wednesday for major street corridor improvements along 18th and 19th streets from L Street to O Street.

The project includes pavement repairs, new sidewalks, storm drain upgrades, landscaping, lighting and added bicycle facilities — all in line with the city's complete streets policy. Four bids were submitted, with Cen-Cal Construction proposing the lowest responsive bid at just over $7.5 million.

"The city is trying to improve the area so it becomes more walkable and more pedestrian-friendly, and so that's what we're trying to do here," City Council member Adnrae Gonzales said.

Gonzales said this is just the first phase to eventually improve 18th and 19th streets from G Street to Mill Creek.

"Stop at a cafe, but then walk to an antique store, or walk down the street to a bar or restaurant, so we want people to enjoy themselves while they're downtown," Gonzales said.

"We want to make sure that our precious limited tax dollars are spent wisely, that we're not wasting dollars," Gonzales said.

Gonzales said this is all part of the downtown revitalization project to make the area safer, incentivize more businesses to open, and bring in more consumers and tourists.

City Council is expected to award the project to Cen-Cal at Wednesday's meeting, with tentative plans to begin construction on the first phase in February.

"From there, it will take about 6 months. So we're probably looking at June or July of 2026, if everything goes as planned," Gonzales said.

The project would be funded through a mix of federal and city sources. The Bakersfield City Council meets on Wednesday night at City Hall.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

