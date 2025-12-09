Downtown Toy Shop Sees Holiday Boom Thanks to Unique Vendor Model

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A local toy and comic shop in downtown Bakersfield is experiencing a holiday-season surge, drawing collectors from around the world eager to hunt for nostalgic finds.

Inside Downtown Toys and Comics, shelves are packed with everything from a giant Turbo figure to classic Game Boy and Nintendo DS games.

For customers like Sal Medina, visiting the shop is more than a shopping trip it’s a chance to share childhood memories with his two children.

“Things that shaped me as a kid getting to share them with my children and seeing them get just as excited is something we can bond over,” Medina said.

Manager Nick Avalos, who has been with the store since before it transitioned into a toy shop, says December is by far their busiest month.

“Toy stores see a big difference in December,” Avalos said. “Everyone’s knocking out their Christmas shopping, and this is a great place to do it.”

While many toy businesses struggle to stay afloat throughout the year, Avalos credits the store’s success to its unique vendor-based model. Instead of purchasing inventory from major distributors, the shop rents out display sections to individual vendors.

“We don’t have direct accounts with official companies, so tariffs never impacted us,” Avalos explained. “Our vendors bring in merchandise weekly.”

Each vendor maintains their own section, constantly refreshing the items to keep the shop filled with new and vintage collectibles.

“A lot of our vendors restock weekly, and having new merchandise all the time has really helped,” Avalos said.

Collectors like Heath Williams are part of the reason the shop stays active. Williams frequently comes in to trade his collectibles, especially classic horror figurines such as Dracula, Frankenstein, Wolfman, and the Creature from the Black Lagoon.

The shop even inspired Williams to open his own toy business earlier this year but it only stayed open for a month due to low foot traffic.

“Where I was at was difficult,” Williams said. “I didn’t get much foot traffic, and with places like this you need a lot of it. Downtown is a better spot than where I was.”

As the holidays continue, the team at Downtown Toys and Comics hopes their innovative vendor model will keep them thriving well beyond the busy season

