Dozens gather to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Dozens of people gathered Saturday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park. Guests were also able to tour historic buildings during the event.

Lori Wear with California State Parks said Colonel Allen Allensworth was the highest-ranking Black officer of his time by the time he retired in 1906. Two years later, he created a town that offered a safe haven for over 300 families.

"He always had this thought in his mind of creating a town where black people could live free from the discrimination and violence of the Jim Crow era. And so that's where the town of Allensworth, founded in 1908 by Colonel Allensworth and several partners of his was founded," Wear said.

Anita Zachary, the great-great-granddaughter of Colonel Allensworth, was glad to see so many people show up to the celebration.

"For me, it's a real honor to be here today and see the crowd," Zachary said.

"The supporters that continue to come out year after year for the rededication, and the community as well, the Allensworth community that lies just outside the park," Zachary said.

23ABC talked with several guests who came from all over the state.

Kelly Hightower and her friend Lawonda De Leon took the train from Sacramento to visit the park. It was a first for both of them.

"It's not in any of a history book that we ever had in school. So to know that there was actually a town that Black people had for themselves and were prosperous, that means a lot, you know, to us as being Black, you know, Black women," Hightower said.

De Leon is looking forward to bringing her family in the future.

"This is my first time here, and I do fit, and I'm very proud. We weren't taught. I know now what to teach my grandkids. I've already told my children, so they can tell their children's children, you know, it just have to pass on," De Leon said.

Jennifer Walker took the train from Los Angeles and was amazed to see so much history.

"As an educator, I am proud as I look back at the history of my ancestors, of what they have built, and what they continue to leave our legacy for us so we can build on the legacy as well. So I am very proud to be out here," Walker said.

Walker also has big plans for her students.

"I would definitely like to, in the future, raise funds so I can have my students from Los Angeles come out here to see the history that it's worth knowing," Walker said.

Zachary also had a message for all of the visitors.

"I just want to say thank you and keep coming back. You are what has made this park have a 50 year dedication." Zachary said.

The park is also currently working on a new visitor center.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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