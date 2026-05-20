Dr. Stacy Pfluger's plans for Bakersfield College after being named the new president

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield College has selected Dr. Stacy Pfluger as its 12th president after months of serving as the school's interim president.

Pfluger brings more than 20 years of experience in higher education, including leadership roles in both California and Texas. She says her focus is on building on the foundation already in place at Bakersfield College while also looking ahead to the future.

"Just continuing some of the work on building a greater sense of unity across the different departments and offices of the college. But then also looking forward to the possibility of adding some other bachelor's degrees and other kinds of programs as we continue to meet the needs of our employers in the area," Pfluger said.

Bakersfield College currently offers 2 bachelor's degree programs, with a third now going through the approval process.

"But most of what's been successful so far has leaned heavily into career and technical education, rather than things that are already offered at our partners like CSUB," Pfluger said.

Pfluger says she feels honored to take on the role and plans to make decisions that set students up to best succeed — not just while they are at Bakersfield College, but after they leave.

"I'm just looking forward to the opportunity to continue to build into the future and work together with a great team," Pfluger said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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