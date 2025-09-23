Dress for Success Returns to Bakersfield Expanding to Serve Men

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Dress for Success program is making a comeback in Bakersfield — just as many job seekers face growing challenges in affording professional attire.

For Lizette Gomez, the program offered more than just clothing. It provided clarity and confidence.

“I didn’t know the appropriate way to get dressed — I just knew to dress professionally,” said Gomez. “But that means different things to different organizations.”Gomez joined the career readiness program back in 2012. Since its start, Dress for Success has helped 2,917 women in Kern County gain access to career opportunities while learning how to present themselves professionally.

But in recent years, the program was forced to shut down due to lack of funding.

Now, with fresh leadership and a new vision, the initiative is back.

Heidi Shubin, former owner of local bakery Sugar Daddies, has stepped in as the new Executive Director.

She’s relaunching the program in downtown Bakersfield — and this time, she’s expanding it.

“This pair of white and black pants — you can definitely wear them with a beautiful button-up blouse during the day,”

Shubin explained, holding up an outfit. “And then, if they have a networking event afterward, they can just change their top.”

Along with providing career coaching and professional styling for women, the revived Dress for Success program now includes resources for men entering or reentering the workforce. Shubin says the organization is currently seeking donations of men’s belts, ties, shoes, shirts, and other professional items.

“The need at the time was for a women’s workforce readiness program — teaching them soft skills and getting them dressed appropriately,” she said. “Now, we’re here for both women and men to do the same thing.”

For job seekers like Kevin Colin, the timing couldn’t be better.

“It’s really expensive just to rent a suit — it could be $100 just to rent one,” Colin said. “It’s really hard to look nice in this economy right now. But I’m barely new to the world of thrifting — thank God for that, because it’s so affordable.”

The return of Dress for Success offers more than just clothing — it’s restoring dignity, confidence, and access to opportunity for many in the Bakersfield community.

