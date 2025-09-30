Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream plant in Bakersfield to shut down twice for upgrades, affecting 726 workers

The Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream plant in southwest Bakersfield will be temporarily laying off 726 workers for "necessary upgrades," according to a county WARN notice.
Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream Southwest Bakersfield.jpg
23 ABC Staff
The sign outside Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream in southwest Bakersfield.
Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream Southwest Bakersfield.jpg
Posted
and last updated

The world's largest ice cream plant will temporarily close twice in the coming months for factory upgrades, affecting hundreds of employees in Bakersfield.

Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream announced two factory closures in a notice filed under the WARN Act. The shutdowns are necessary to make factory upgrades, according to the company.

With the exception of the maintenance team, the entire factory will shut down and about 726 employees will be temporarily laid off.

The first closure is set to begin November 23, with employees expected back on December 1. The second shutdown will follow on December 21, with workers scheduled to return January 4.

23ABC reached out to the Dreyer's company for comment, but has not received one as of news time.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

